IN PICTURES: The Other Boleyn Girl in rehearsals at Chichester Festival Theatre

Henry VIII’s court is a stage for love and treachery, where the weapons of choice are sex, marriage, and the executioner’s axe. As Henry’s mistress, Mary Boleyn is a pawn in her family’s lust for power. Queen Katherine of Aragon hasn’t produced a male heir, and Mary’s ruthless uncle scents the chance of putting his niece on the throne. But Henry’s wandering eye has fallen on another: Mary’s headstrong sister, Anne, whose ambition not only threatens to destroy her bond with Mary and their brother George, but shakes the foundation of Church and State. Can Mary take charge of her own fate?