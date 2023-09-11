BREAKING
Inaugural workshop in brand new series The Art of Living with the Elements is hailed a success

Attendees of the first in a brand new series of workshops 'The Art of Living with the Elements,' led by experienced therapist Lizzie Slowe, were unanimous in their praise in regards to the tranquillity experience and insight they gained from the workshop, held on Sunday at West Stoke Village Hall.
By Nicola EllisContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
In a world where the daily hustle and bustle often leaves us yearning for a moment of tranquillity, one participant stated, "This was just as a Sunday should be unhurried and nourishing for my mind, body, and soul." Another attendee added, "It was really nice to have some time out for myself. It was brilliant to take the time out to focus on myself, the Earth element, and the season and to discover the things I could do to empower myself."

At the conclusion of the event, Lizzie Slowe expressed her delight, saying, "I am thrilled with how the first installment of my brand new workshop series, which focused on Late Summer and the Earth element, unfolded today. The fact that all attendees found the information and practical tips to be personally applicable and invaluable is especially rewarding.”

Elaborating further, Lizzie emphasized, "It so helpful and impactful if we can allocate time to invest in our own well-being and cultivate a sense of balance. Understanding the Taoist systems of energy associated with the five seasons and elements can guide us towards healthier and more harmonious living throughout the year. My aim, like that with my clients, is to empower workshop attendees to navigate life with increased insights tools and ease."

    Attendees of the first in a brand new series of workshops 'The Art of Living with the Elements,'

    A Unique Healing Approach

    Lizzie Slowe, practitioner and teacher of Chi Kung, Shiatsu, and Equine Facilitated Therapy, brings a distinctive approach to healing and personal growth. Rooted in Taoist philosophy, she harnesses these three therapies to assist individuals seeking harmony within themselves and their lives.

    The ‘Art of living with the Elements’ is a totally new series of five workshops, strategically spaced throughout the year. Attendees can anticipate a combination of education and experiential learning. These workshops will delve deep into each element, exploring their myriad associations, potential signs of imbalance, and a rich array of activities, tools, and exercises to nurture each element within ourselves.

    The next workshop is set to take place on Sunday, November 5th. It will cast a spotlight on the Metal Element, as autumn envelops us. Held at West Stoke Village Hall, from 10.00am, to secure your place, visit LizzieSlowe.com or email [email protected].

