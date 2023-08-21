Increase in entries for Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society annual summer show
The show at Southwick Community Centre on Saturday was well attended and many positive comments were made. There were many differences varieties of fruit and vegetables and some lovely and colourful flowers and pot plants. The cookery, preserves and flower arranging sections were also well supported.
Teas and homemade cakes were enjoyed by all and visitors enjoyed browsing the books, puzzles and bric-a-brac stalls in the garden.
Southwick Trefoil, St John Ambulance and the Country Market were also represented with their fundraising stalls.
Thank you to all who entered, attended and helped make the show a success.
Monthly meetings are held in the Garden Room, Southwick Community Centre on the first Tuesday in the month at 2pm. New members are always welcome.