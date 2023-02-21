Independent Goodwood Photographers Guild Exhibition to be held in Midhurst

The South Downs Memorial Hall in Midhurst is set to host the eighth annual Independent Goodwood Photographers Guild Exhibition.

The South Downs Memorial Hall in Midhurst is set to host the eighth annual Independent Goodwood Photographers Guild Exhibition.

On Sunday, February 26 visitors are invited to come and see the Independent Goodwood Photographers Guild’s eighth annual exhibition and competition prize giving in the South Downs Memorial Hall in Midhurst.

Just under 300 photographs will be on display on the day which starts at 12pm and closes at 4pm.

All visitors will be able to enter into the spirit of the day by voting for their favourite photo and so help us choose the IGPG Photograph of the year 2023.

Prizes for Photographer of the year, Amateur Photographer of the year and an award from the Duke of Richmond will also be made, starting at 3.30pm

The hall will have a wonderful selection of cameras and lenses brought along by the London Camera Exchange Chichester branch and Sony UK for visitors to try and to purchase. So if you are looking for a new camera then this could be a great opportunity. There is a raffle, tea and coffee on offer and a stall featuring motorsport inspired mugs and gifts.

The IGPG is a private Facebook group, run by photographers for photographers brought together by a shared love of Goodwood. This exhibition is then the public side, a chance for visitors to see the photographers work, to chat to them and potentially provide the encouragement to join in with the guild.

The event is free of charge and all are welcome at the event.

