Owners of vintage and classic cars and other vehicles can now enter to display at the 2024 Magnificent Motors event in Eastbourne.

Established as one of the biggest free motor shows on the south coast, Magnificent Motors hosts a unique selection of vintage and classic cars, commercial and military vehicles, motorbikes and more - with funfair attractions and a seafront market throughout the weekend of festivities.

With more than 600 vehicles on display over the weekend, many of the star cars have been used in films and television dramas, had famous owners, are rare or have an unusual back story.

Past exhibits range from a 1910 Brush Runabout to modern day Ferrari’s, and an Electric Car zone hosts the latest developments in EV technology.

The site is open to the public from 10am and 5pm on both days and thousands of visitors attend the event.

Registration for car clubs and other motoring organisations has now closed and individuals wanting to show off their vehicles can now register to be part of the event. Individuals can book in their vehicles at the event by visiting www.MagnificentMotors.co.uk.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “I am delighted to announce that registration is now open for individual vehicle owners to take part in this wonderful event and show off their pride and joy.