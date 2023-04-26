Inspirational autistic speaker Dean Beadle makes return visit to Worthing to share his life experience

​Autistic speaker Dean Beadle is returning to Worthing to share his knowledge, passion and life experience of having autism.

Autistic speaker Dean Beadle with Lindsey Butterfield in July 2018

Lindsey Butterfield has arranged the return event to raise money for Oak Grove College, following the success of his visit to Chatsmore Catholic High School in July 2018, which she organised for Worthing group Parents for Autism.

Dean, who travels the world giving training and advice, will speak about his own experience of being autistic and give many useful tips for parents and teachers on recognising and coping with children’s anxiety.

Lindsey said: "After many years, I felt it was time to invite Dean Beadle back to Worthing to spread his knowledge, passion and life experience of having autism. Dean has become a very popular speaker within the special educational needs world and talks in many schools, groups and conferences in the UK.

"Dean is such a joy to listen to, whether you work or live with someone with autism. A great opportunity to surround yourself with positivity for a few hours. Proceeds will be going to Oak Grove College."

Tickets for An Evening with Dean Beadle at Oak Grove College on Thursday, May 4, at 7pm are £5 plus £1.13 fees. As an autistic person navigating a world that is often judged mental and hostile, he will talk about how you go about building a sense of self esteem identity.

