Inspired by the "most intimate feelings and experiences" of the terminally-ill - Worthing

Vamos

Vamos Theatre brings Dead Good to Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on February 18.

Spokeswoman Esme Lynch said: “Prepare for your preconceptions to be smashed. Funny and poignant, Dead Good tells the story of Bob and Bernard. After meeting at a hospice group, they decide to hit the road together, taking on one final, death-defying adventure to tick off what’s left on their bucket lists.

“Their story is told with Vamos Theatre’s trademark fully masked performers married with strong visual design, mime and an original soundtrack.

“The company makes accessible, humorous work which is importantly based on real-life stories, and their productions are always rooted in social research.

“Previous productions have deftly addressed dementia, post-traumatic stress and adoption. For Dead Good, director Rachael Savage researched and wrote the show informed by meeting patients and health professionals who work in end-of-life care. Based on her findings, the show highlights the value of friendship and the importance of living every precious day to the fullest.”

Director Rachael Savage said: “I could not have written this show without the input of so many generous and wise people, and in particular, the support of two brilliant men, Dave and Nick, both terminally ill, who shared their most intimate and precious feelings and experiences.

“This show is a celebration of what everyone has been missing since the pandemic – being with friends, really making connections and caring for each other, but it also focuses on how these aspects of humanity make a crucial difference when someone is at the end of their lives.”

Rachael added: “Vamos Theatre is the UK’s leading full-mask theatre company, taking its funny and fearless brand of wordless performance across the country and beyond since 2006. “In 2020, they were a recipient of a BBC Culture in Quarantine commission, and its short film series How Hard is Waving? can be seen on BBC iPlayer.

“This production, which has no spoken word, features an original music score, film projection, a multi-faceted set design, and masks especially made for the show by Russell Dean of Strangeface Theatre Company.

“The company is well-known for its accessible and supportive learning and participation, creating theatre that speaks to a wide and inclusive audience. Due to the wordless content, Dead Good is accessible to deaf and hard of hearing audiences without a signer.”