International sculptor Philip Jackson celebrates Midhurst with very special gift

International sculptor Philip Jackson has presented his beloved Midhurst with a sculpture of Dante – marking Philip’s 40 years living in the area.

Philip explains: “This goes back to 2018 when Harvey Tordoff, who was at the time the chairman of the Midhurst Society, rang me and asked if I would be prepared to put one of my working models into Midhurst and rotate it every four months so that I had effectively a continuous exhibition in Midhurst. I thanked him and said I was very honoured but it wouldn't work because working models are used to go to the foundry and they're not bronze and they will get broken. But I spoke to my wife Jean and we decided that because I had lived in and worked in the Midhurst area for 40 years that I would offer the town a bronze sculpture on the proviso that no one objected to it. The last thing I wanted to do was to force a piece of sculpture onto a community that didn't want it. The town council accepted the idea and the question was then what should the sculpture be. At the time I had a small sculpture called Dante Looking For Paradise, and around about that time The Times did an article about the best places to live in England and Midhurst came out on top. The journalist referred to it as a little bit of English paradise and I thought that that would be the perfect hook. Then I thought about Dante and then I thought about Dante finding paradise in Midhurst! Everyone went along with that and I made the sculpture and we had it cast and it has now been unveiled. Harvey Tordoff was the person who nursed it all the way through. You would not believe all the rigmarole that you have to go through to get something in place whether it is London or Midhurst. Harvey is a quiet and very determined man who did a wonderful job.