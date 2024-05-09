It’s a Knockout
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fantastic opportunity to get involved in this amazing community event at Hastings United Football Club and help to raise funds for the club and your chosen charity!
Email or call for details. 07909 898880.
It's a Knockout - Saturday 1st June. Hastings United Football Club.
Contact for details. Limited team places available.
Email or call/text for details. 07909 898880.