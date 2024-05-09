It’s a Knockout

By Tim HodgsonContributor
Published 9th May 2024, 09:06 BST
Fantastic opportunity to get involved in this amazing community event at Hastings United Football Club and help to raise funds for the club and your chosen charity!

It's a Knockout - Saturday 1st June. Hastings United Football Club.

Contact for details. Limited team places available.

Email or call/text for details. 07909 898880.

