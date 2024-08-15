Jazz Meets Poetry at the Jailhouse in fun event for the Arundel Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Audiences are invited to enjoy an entertaining and inspiring mix of words and jazz at the Arundel Festival with the Mike Carey Big House Jazz Band and four South Downs poets with a reputation for lively performance – Amanda Waring, Lou Beckerman, Chris Hardy and Barry Smith.

Jazz Meets Poetry at the Jailhouse is held in the Arundel old town jail. Four cells complete with bars form the backcloth for the performance in the atmospheric setting. The event starts at 8pm on Monday, August 19. Tickets: https://fienta.com/jazz-meets-poetry-meets-jazz.

Chris Hardy is the guitarist from poetry/music band Little Machine who have worked with top names such as Roger McGough, Lou doubles as a jazz singer and artist, Barry was shortlisted for the Bread & Roses Award Songwriting and Spoken Word Award and Amanda has starred in West End musicals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Carey is the master of ceremonies at the popular monthly Arts Junction events at the Vic in Arundel.

Lou Beckerman (contributed pic)

He leads various ensembles, but the Big Band is the one that takes flight at Festival time. A full, five-piece band, the ensemble are skilled in a wide range of jazz styles and are very much up for the challenge of mixing words with music.

Barry said: “We all had such a fantastic time at the Arundel Festival last year so we’re delighted to be invited back for a re-run in 2024 with the same line-up who entertained a full house in last year’s festival. Chris and I work regularly together in the jazz/roots/poetry ensemble Poetry in Motion. We’re delighted to be performing this time with two such accomplished performers as Lou and Amanda, both skilled in working with music in settings from clubs to major theatres.”

Amanda Waring hit the headlines playing the title role in the West End production of the well-known musical Gigi. Amanda, the daughter of celebrated actress Dorothy Tutin, is a singer, actress, comedian and activist. She is also known for roles in TV programmes such as Outside Edge and All Creatures Great and Small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Hardy has travelled widely and after many years in London now lives in Sussex.

He is the secretary of the Chichester Stanza. His poems have been published in numerous magazines, anthologies and online platforms and have won prizes or been highly commended in the Poetry Society’s National competition, the Live Canon competition and others. Chris’s fifth collection KEY TO THE HIGHWAY is published by Shoestring Press. He is the guitarist in Little Machine, performing their settings of poems at literary events in the UK and elsewhere.

Lou Berckerman’s career in the arts has spanned several genres as an established vocalist and song-writer, artist-illustrator and community musician.

Her former work as a health professional enabled her to also integrate these elements as a healing arts practitioner.