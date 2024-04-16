Jewson Live comes down South
One of four Jewson Live shows hosted by national builders’ merchant Jewson – now part of STARK UK – the event will take place at the KEC on Thursday, May 16, running from 8am to 2pm, for customers across the South East.
The event will cover three distinct areas – the Trading Zone, Future Zone, and Wellbeing Zone. In each zone, high profile speakers and trade experts will share the latest industry news and developments, detailing how they impact tradespeople on a day-to-day basis.
There will be product demos and exclusive on-the-day deals available from many of the 150 Jewson suppliers and partners exhibiting, as well as a wealth of competitions and giveaways. The event will be hosted by former professional footballer, TV presenter and pundit, Dion Dublin.
The show will also be used to share Jewson’s company rebrand, with representatives of parent group STARK UK taking to the main stage to explain more about the company’s vision for the future. Attendees will also get a sneak preview of Jewson’s ‘branch of the future’, which will provide insights into the transformation of the Jewson brand and how it is changing to meet the future needs of the trades.
Following the event at the KEC – and an earlier show at the NEC in April – Jewson Live will continue its tour of the UK, heading to the SEC, Glasgow, on Thursday 6th June, and Westpoint, Exeter, on Thursday 13th June.
John Carter, CEO of STARK UK – which acquired a collective of businesses, including Jewson, from Saint-Gobain in March 2023 – said: “Jewson Live has long been recognised as one of the standout exhibitions in the construction calendar. With the industry facing a particularly challenging period, we believe this is the perfect time to support the UK’s tradespeople even more and host a series of live events that builders and tradespeople can look forward to and get a lot out of.
“We’re proud to partner the trades and that’s why we’re offering not one but four regional events, including here in Maidstone, to give our hardworking customers and industry friends a great day out. Our branches are at the heart of communities, so it makes a lot of sense to take Jewson Live on tour – bringing it closer to the people we work with every day.
"We’ll bring our suppliers and partners on the road with us, so existing, returning and prospective customers in the Kent region can enjoy all the benefits of Jewson Live much closer to home.
“Each of the Jewson Live On Tour events promises to be informative, productive and invaluable for tradespeople who want to grow their business; and as well as that, it’ll be exciting and a lot of fun. We can’t wait to welcome the tradespeople of Kent to the KEC for what promises to be our best Jewson Live yet.”