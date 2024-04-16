Jewson Live comes down South

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of four Jewson Live shows hosted by national builders’ merchant Jewson – now part of STARK UK – the event will take place at the KEC on Thursday, May 16, running from 8am to 2pm, for customers across the South East.

The event will cover three distinct areas – the Trading Zone, Future Zone, and Wellbeing Zone. In each zone, high profile speakers and trade experts will share the latest industry news and developments, detailing how they impact tradespeople on a day-to-day basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be product demos and exclusive on-the-day deals available from many of the 150 Jewson suppliers and partners exhibiting, as well as a wealth of competitions and giveaways. The event will be hosted by former professional footballer, TV presenter and pundit, Dion Dublin.

Jewson Live is travelling south after the Birmingham NEC show.

The show will also be used to share Jewson’s company rebrand, with representatives of parent group STARK UK taking to the main stage to explain more about the company’s vision for the future. Attendees will also get a sneak preview of Jewson’s ‘branch of the future’, which will provide insights into the transformation of the Jewson brand and how it is changing to meet the future needs of the trades.

Following the event at the KEC – and an earlier show at the NEC in April – Jewson Live will continue its tour of the UK, heading to the SEC, Glasgow, on Thursday 6th June, and Westpoint, Exeter, on Thursday 13th June.

John Carter, CEO of STARK UK – which acquired a collective of businesses, including Jewson, from Saint-Gobain in March 2023 – said: “Jewson Live has long been recognised as one of the standout exhibitions in the construction calendar. With the industry facing a particularly challenging period, we believe this is the perfect time to support the UK’s tradespeople even more and host a series of live events that builders and tradespeople can look forward to and get a lot out of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to partner the trades and that’s why we’re offering not one but four regional events, including here in Maidstone, to give our hardworking customers and industry friends a great day out. Our branches are at the heart of communities, so it makes a lot of sense to take Jewson Live on tour – bringing it closer to the people we work with every day.

"We’ll bring our suppliers and partners on the road with us, so existing, returning and prospective customers in the Kent region can enjoy all the benefits of Jewson Live much closer to home.