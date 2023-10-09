Join Michelham Priory for an enchanting lantern workshop this October half term

This October half term, immerse yourself in a world of wonder and creativity as Michelham Priory invites children over the age of eight and their families to embark on a magical journey of light and imagination. The "Magical Light: Same Sky Lantern Workshop" promises to be an enchanting experience for all.

Lantern and Light Globe Crafting Workshop: Let your artistic talents shine as you and your family create your very own 'take-home' lantern or light globe in a workshop with the award-winning community arts organisation, Same Sky. Crafted with love, these illuminated treasures will brighten up your evenings and fill your home with a warm, magical glow.

Wererabbit Trail: Venture into the lush gardens of Michelham Priory on an exciting wererabbit trail. Follow the clues and discover the secrets hidden within the Priory's beautiful grounds.

Walk Through Light Sculptures: Follow the path of light sculptures from the historic Gatehouse to the rustic barn and Priory itself. Witness the Priory's timeless beauty in a whole new light.

Same Sky is the largest community arts charity in the South East, known for its innovation and creativity. Their portfolio includes projects large and small, ranging from street parades to water-based theatre, carnivals to choreography, sculpture trails to fire and light spectaculars. Their expertise in creating magical and immersive experiences has captivated audiences of all ages.

Parents can stay during the workshop and create a lantern together with their child, or they are welcome to explore the medieval Priory and its gardens. They can also enjoy a delightful meal or refreshments at the on-site Bean Bike Cafe.

Annie Wills, Head of Operations and Commercial Activity at Sussex Past, commented on the event, saying, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Same Sky, a creative force that has been lighting up communities for years. This lantern workshop is not just an artistic endeavour; it's an opportunity for families to bond, explore, and kindle their imaginations. Michelham Priory has always been a place of historical significance, and this event adds a touch of magic to our heritage. We invite everyone to join us for an enchanting experience that will leave a lasting glow in your hearts."

