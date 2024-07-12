Join the Guild Care Summer Fun Day on Saturday July 27

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Summer family fun day is being held on Saturday 27th July from 2pm in the gardens of Guild Care’s Caer Gwent home in Downview Road, Worthing.

“Everyone’s welcome to come along and join the fun,” says Sammy Paynter, activities co-ordinator at Caer Gwent, a well-established and popular residential home with 24/7 nursing care for older people.

“There will be an ice cream van, stalls, and lots of garden games as well as a raffle - so the more the merrier! There’s no entry fee so we’d love people to drop by for some good old-fashioned family fun.”

Each year the Caer Gwent Summer Fun Day brings together residents, families, staff, and the local community. All funds raised go towards providing extra activities for Caer Gwent residents such as special day trips, attending a panto, and buying new exercise equipment.

Sammy arranges a busy and varied schedule of activities and events for residents, including live music, crafts and chair yoga. The team at Caer Gwent is passionate about providing fully inclusive 24-hour nursing and bespoke elderly care to help each resident to live a fulfilling, safe and secure life. Many of the senior care team have been with Guild Care for more than 20 years, bringing a sense of stability and community.

Many of the spacious ensuite bedrooms overlook the central gardens and outside space where the Summer Fun Day will be the centre of attention. Refreshments will be available at the event, including the traditional summer tipple of Pimms.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to the Summer Fun Day to share some of the joys of summer,” Sammy adds. “It’s a great opportunity for our residents to connect with their loved ones and people from our wonderful local community. It should be a fun occasion with lots for all ages to enjoy.”

Caer Gwent’s Summer Fun Day will be held on Saturday 27th July from 2pm at Caer Gwent, 1, Downview Road, Worthing BN11 4TA. There’s no entry fee and everyone is welcome.

For more information about Caer Gwent, contact the friendly team at Guild Care on 01903 327 327 or email [email protected].