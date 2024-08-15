Jon Cleary celebrates the music of New Orleans at the Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Cleary is promising an intimate, close and personal afternoon concert as he celebrates the music of New Orleans as he returns to the Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival (August 22-26).

Jon, who has lived in New Orleans since the age of 18, will be in concert at 3pm on Monday, August 26 in St Mary's Church.

“New Orleans is the crucible of jazz,” he says, “and that's fairly well known but there are aspects of New Orleans music that really struck a chord with me before I even knew what they were, just little piano riffs that you would hear in TV commercials that would get my attention. I just found myself thinking I like that and I just found myself wanting to know more about it. You try to seek out more information and that was before the internet obviously but my family members were music lovers and my uncles and aunts had great record collections. I had access to a great deal of information but I started to realise that the only way if I wanted to find out more was to actually go to the source. I went to New Orleans when I was 18 and I never came back.

“My mum loved New Orleans jazz but I can't believe that they let me go. It could have gone so horribly wrong but I actually landed on my feet. A few days before I was leaving I was at my uncle’s gig and I was talking to somebody and they were saying ‘I hear that you are going off to New Orleans? Where are you staying? What have you arranged?’ And I didn't have a clue. I had absolutely no idea and she said that her sister was travelling across the States and she was working as a bar tender and she gave me this matchbox with a telephone number on it. She said that her sister might be able to give me floor space for a few days. I think she probably made a telephone call saying that this long-haired 18-year-old was going to turn up and I did turn up and I got a job at the bar and the best piano player in New Orleans was playing there every Tuesday night.”

Jon Cleary (contributed pic)

James Carroll Booker III (1939-1983).

“He was a black gay one-eyed alcoholic piano player who was completely mad but he was brilliant and he played there and he would drink at the bar and I knew him and through him I got an idea of huge mountain that I had to scale if I wanted to be a piano player. He was just the most dextrous. He set the bar really high. They made a film about him and they have written books about him and he was just an incredible character.

“One of my favourite piano players was Dr John and I wanted to find out how he learned and who he learned from, and James Booker was one of those guys. It was really going to the source and I started getting gigs. I started getting hired. I taught myself how to play in that style and I started getting jobs with the old guys. The young guys weren't interested but they old guys would hire me and so I started to get to play with my heroes, the people whose names I had seen on the back of records that I was searching for in Soho market.”