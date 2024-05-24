Yoddi said: “As a local business deeply rooted in our community, we are immensely proud to sponsor the arts.” Katie Bennett, Chichester Fringe director, said: “The support La Fish has shown us since we started the Fringe has been so encouraging and we are very grateful to have La Fish as a sponsor for 2024." You'll find La Fish on The Hornet and tickets for Chichester Fringe are on sale now via their website: (www.chichesterfringe.co.uk/whats-on). Yoddi added: “We recognise the profound impact on enriching lives and fostering cultural vibrancy. Chichester Fringe stands as a shining example of how the arts serve as a beacon of positivity, bringing people together, sparking creativity, and igniting conversations. Through our sponsorship, we aim to contribute to the flourishing arts scene in our city, celebrating diversity, innovation, and the transformative power of artistic expression. We believe in the inherent value of supporting endeavours like Chichester Fringe, which not only entertain and inspire but also cultivate a sense of unity and belonging within our community."