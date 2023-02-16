King Charles III coronation: Petworth Antiques and Art Fair switches from coronation date

The Petworth Park Antiques and Fine Art Fair has been announced that the event will be rescheduled to avoid clashes with the coronation.

The fair will now take from to May 19 to 21, while it was originally slotted to take place May 6.

A purpose-built marquee will be set up in the Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown 400-acre deer park belonging to the National Trust’s Petworth House. i

Organiser Ingrid Nilson, of The Antiques Dealers’ Fair Ltd, said: “Since we started this fair in the grounds of Petworth House in 2015 we have had enormous support from the National Trust, the Petworth Business Association, Petworth Antiques and Decorative Arts Association and local businesses, who really embrace our annual event and influx of visitors.”

The fair will be open 11am to 6pm on May 19, 10.30am to 6pm on May 20 and 10.30am to 5pm on May 21.