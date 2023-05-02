King Charles III Coronation - This is what is happening in the Eastbourne area

With the coronation of King Charles III set to take place on Saturday, May 6, here are all the celebrations in the Eastbourne area.

The Coronation of Charles III and Camilla will take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 6 2023 and the occasion will be marked with a concert at the castle.

There will also be a bank holiday on Monday, May 8 to allow people to join in with the celebrations.

The nation will be celebrating the occasion with public screenings of the coronation and street parties.

On May 6 the Willingdon Trees Coronation Picnic will take place at the Willingdon Trees Community Centre from10am to 2pm.

The free but ticketed event will allow residents to watch the Coronation live, bring a picnic as well as hosting garden games, crown & badge making and more.

A Coronation Brit-Pop party will take place at the bandstand in Eastbourne

The Brit-Pop Society will transport residents back to the roots of the Brit-Pop movement of 'Cool Britannia' from 7pm to 9pm.

Tickets will cost adults £13.50 and children £11.

The View Hotel Eastbourne will also host a special coronation carvery to celebrate the new king.

Residents will able to treat themselves to a delectable selection of meats and vegetables fit for a king, all while watching the historic coronation event on the big screens.

