Kirdford Open Gardens - June 8 and 9

Herbaceous borders with pergola and sitting area

We are delighted to be hosting an Open Garden weekend in the village of Kirdford once again. It has been six years since we last held this popular event and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the village on the 8th and 9th June.

There are eleven colourful gardens to enjoy, each one is very different and worthy of a visit. They include traditional cottage gardens, vegetable gardens, formal gardens, a walled garden, gardens which are newly planted as well as mature gardens.

The gardens will be open from 12 noon until 5.00pm on the Saturday and Sunday. Parking and tickets are available from the Recreation Ground in Kirdford (RH14 0LU). Tickets cost £7 a day or £10 for both days. Refreshments, plant sales and raffle tickets will also be sold on the Recreation Ground.

