Kirdford Open Gardens - June 8 and 9
There are eleven colourful gardens to enjoy, each one is very different and worthy of a visit. They include traditional cottage gardens, vegetable gardens, formal gardens, a walled garden, gardens which are newly planted as well as mature gardens.
The gardens will be open from 12 noon until 5.00pm on the Saturday and Sunday. Parking and tickets are available from the Recreation Ground in Kirdford (RH14 0LU). Tickets cost £7 a day or £10 for both days. Refreshments, plant sales and raffle tickets will also be sold on the Recreation Ground.
Money raised from this event is gong towards the refurbishment of the pavilion on the Recreation Ground.