Know your English country churches - Arts Society Boxgrove talk

The Arts Society Boxgrove is a relatively small and very friendly society, which. this month presents an interesting lecture by The Rev'd Dr Nicholas Henderson.

By Margaret KayContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:33 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

The lecture will take place at 2pm at Boxgrove Village Hall. New members and guests most welcome.

A walk in the country; you come upon the typical village country church.

This lecture will help you look at the architecture inside and out, the church furniture, those mysterious nooks and crannies, high and low. How and why did it all come to look this way?

    This is a fascinating journey through English history unravelled before your eyes.

    “I can’t make you experts” says Nicholas Henderson, “but I can teach you enough to amaze your friends on that day in the countryside.”