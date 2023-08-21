​​Lancing and Sompting u3a to host showcase of its many and varied groups

​​Lancing and Sompting u3a will be displaying the many and varied groups on offer in its annual showcase.

Arts and crafts, books, gardening, history and walking are just some of the subjects covered by the u3a groups, all run by members for members.

The u3a Groups Showcase will be at Lancing Parish Hall, in South Street, Lancing, on Monday, September 4, from 2pm to 4pm and entrance is free.

David Herson, chair, said: "Come along and see just what we do and have a chat with our group leaders. Tea and coffee will be available."

The knitting and sewing groups will be holding a raffle to win items made by members, raising money for the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex and RNLI.