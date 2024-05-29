Lancing residents invited to lend a hand with The Big Help Out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Voluntary Service is opening its doors and inviting people in and around Lancing to join an event it’s holding as part of The Big Help Out.

Budding volunteers and members of the local community will be able to drop into the charity’s Chesham House Community Centre and Vintage Tea Room on South Street, Lancing to find out more about volunteering and see what they offer.

Attendees will also be able to discuss the available opportunities and hear about the first-hand experiences of volunteers and the benefits they’ve experienced from their rewarding work.

The ‘open house’ session will take place on Friday 7th June from 10.00-15.00, with representatives and volunteers from Royal Voluntary Service’s Chesham House Community Centre & Vintage Tea Room, Adur & Worthing Voluntary Transport, Good Neighbours West Sussex and Dementia Support services on hand to chat.

Join volunteers from Royal Voluntary Service for the Big Help Out

Last year, 6.3 million people joined the first ever Big Help Out event, which was launched as an official celebration of Their Majesties’ Coronation. This year, it’s hoped even more people will join in the nationwide event, which takes place from 7-9th June and offers a taste of how fun and rewarding volunteering can be.

Royal Voluntary Service’s Chesham House Community Centre and Vintage Tea Room is a hub for the people of Lancing, helping them stay connected to their community, physically active and social. The centre’s open Monday to Friday from 9.00-16.30 with the Tea Room serving teas, coffees, delicious homemade cakes and scones. The centre and its volunteers provide a variety of activities, including dementia support, lunch clubs and games. The centre also runs a community transport service to help people get to and from appointments or to the shops and a community companions service offering volunteer support to local people to reduce loneliness and isolation.

More volunteers are currently needed at Chesham House with roles including helping out in the café, running activity and games sessions, driving people to GP appointments and supporting the lunch clubs.

Dave Stott, Assistant Director of Volunteering,Royal Voluntary Service said: “We would be thrilled to welcome new faces to our services at Chesham House. This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to see what we do and to experience the rewards of volunteering first-hand

“Joining us for The Big Help Out is a great chance to meet new people, learn new skills, and make a valuable contribution to the community. For anyone curious about volunteering, this is the perfect chance to see how fun and fulfilling it can be. We encourage everyone to sign up and join us!”