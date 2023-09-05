​The myriad groups of Lancing & Sompting u3a have attracted a wealth of interest at the annual showcase, held in Lancing Parish Hall.

A whole range of options are open to retired people and part-time workers, with members sharing a range of interests under the umbrella of the University of the Third Age.

David Herson, chair, said: "We lose groups and make groups all the time. Pottery was new this year, as well as my Practical Gardening group and ballroom dancing with Jean Upton."

The showcase on Monday proved popular, with scores of people pouring through the doors from the start. There was plenty of opportunity to chat with the group leaders and meet other members over a cup of tea.

A display of colourful pieces made by Jo Heaven's new pottery group caught the eye and members were pleased to share their work. Jo, who has her own pottery wheel and kiln, started the group in March and members have been meeting every week.

There was also a large display by the Paint With Us group run by Peggy Smart and Jan Gray. They meet on alternate Wednesday mornings and have set themes planned out in advance.

The Knitting and Crochet group and Quilting & Patchwork & Sewing groups joined forces for a raffle to win items made by members, raising money for the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex and RNLI.

The pieces made for Lancing Parish Hall for the Coronation of King Charles III were also on display. Anne Dobbs, who ran the Knitting and Crochet group for ten years, said this had been her last big project before handing the reins to Lynda Christmas.

Treasurer Janice Roberts, who organised the showcase, has set up a new Simply Social group and she is looking to start a 'bus ride' group, too.

She explained: "It is just about being social. We just have a WhatsApp group and people say if they are going out, to the theatre for instance, to see if anyone else wants to go. The bus ride group will work on the same premise. It is just about doing thing together because that is what people want, to be with someone, not to stay at home on their own. Most people are retired, so they get free travel on the bus."

Other groups cover interest such as cryptic crosswords, creative writing, current affairs, local history, poetry, psychology, rag rugging, walking and wine appreciation. Visit u3asites.org.uk/lancingandsompting/welcome for more information.

