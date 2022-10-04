Land Rover Day at Amberley Museum celebrates premium brand of off-road vehicles

The iconic off-road vehicles will be celebrated at Amberley on Sunday, when visitors can find out more about the early development of the vehicle and meet owners who are keen to share their enthusiasm and stories about their classic Land Rovers dating from 1948 to 1985.

Joe Meacher, marketing officer at Amberley Museum, said: “This sociable event has been running at Amberley Museum since 2016 and provides an impressive showcase for the Land Rover series.

"Visitors can see and photograph more than 60 Land Rovers dating from 1949 onwards, including classics, specials, service, military and modern models.

Land Rovers on parade at Amberley Museum

"Many of the Land Rovers on display have intriguing and chequered histories and visitors will be able to hear tales of how they have survived and been maintained over the years by their owners.”

Tickets must be pre-booked online for this event. For more information and to book tickets, visit the website www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats-on/land-rover.

Amberley Museum also houses permanent and important transport-related collections, including a 19th century wheelwright’s shop, replica 1920s bus garage, village garage, cycle workshop and period fire station.

Free train rides will run all day on the narrow-gauge railway track, pulled by steam locomotive, and vintage buses will also be carrying passengers around the site.

