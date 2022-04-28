Lantern making workshop available for Midhurst’s Carnival of Lights

Preparations for Midhurst’s Carnival of Lights will begin with a community lantern-making workshop. SUS-220428-135217001

The event will be held in The Old Library on Knockhundred Row from 10am to 12pm and another session from 1pm to 3pm.

The community lantern-making workshop will be led by local artists, creating willow lanterns to be used in the Carnival of Lights - one of the highlights of Culture Spark 2022, when a grand parade of lanterns created by local schools, groups and artists will dance through the streets of Chichester to the Canal Basin culminating in a waterside extravaganza.

Please note that no parking is available on site. Parking is available at North Street Car Park and the Grange Car Park, both a five minute walk from the Old Library.