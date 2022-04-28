Lantern making workshop available for Midhurst’s Carnival of Lights

The event will be held in The Old Library on Knockhundred Row from 10am to 12pm and another session from 1pm to 3pm.
The community lantern-making workshop will be led by local artists, creating willow lanterns to be used in the Carnival of Lights - one of the highlights of Culture Spark 2022, when a grand parade of lanterns created by local schools, groups and artists will dance through the streets of Chichester to the Canal Basin culminating in a waterside extravaganza.
Please note that no parking is available on site. Parking is available at North Street Car Park and the Grange Car Park, both a five minute walk from the Old Library.
Tickets cost £5 are available for purchase at https://www.cft.org.uk/.../lantern-making-workshop-midhurst