Latest cosy crime thriller from Chichester novelist Greg Mosse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Number one came out in July, and number two sees series heroine and amateur sleuth Maisie Cooper trapped in Chichester by the repercussions of the first – the point at which she is drawn into another mystery: “The first book came out to widespread acclaim which is what we wanted but the point is that you can't sell your book to everybody because not everybody wants a cosy crime novel. The idea is to reach the people that will enjoy it and I think we did. The third in the series will come out in March and the fourth will come out in July. And I've got the fifth one written.”

Greg went into the publication of the first with the advantage that he had the first three written already: “The way it all emerged was that just before lockdown I was at a writing festival with my agent who said ‘You would be very good at writing cosy crime’, and that was the almost the last thought that went through my head before the lockdown, before I drove around the country picking up our children and keeping them safe and before the whole of theatre, which is what I did, became illegal. And so I started writing and I was still in touch with my agent and able to send him 20,000 word chunks here and there just to say ‘Is this what you wanted?’ It meant that I had a framework of encouragement from a professional right from the start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And right from the start Greg also had his setting – Chichester (which remains Chichester in the books) plus the villages around it (which acquire new names) – just as he remembers it all in the early 1970s: “The point is that these are cozy crime novels which means that at the end you should be smiling and you should feel that all is right with the world and that the one big scar, the one evil-doer has been removed and that everything is good again. And I think the lovely thing is that people identified with my heroine Maisie and the sort of person she is, strong and enterprising and intelligent. The first mystery was when she was called back from her job in Paris in order to attend her brother's funeral, so you could feel the depth of the emotion plus the charm of that 1972 setting.

Most Popular

Greg Mosse by Benjamin Graham