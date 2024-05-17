Learn to carve yourself a wonderful hobby in Hastings

Learn new skills at a wood carving workshop

Local craftsman Rupert Bozeat is offering a two-day Wood Carving Workshop in Hastings next month.

The event will be hosted by the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group on Thursday, June 6, and Friday, June 7 from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily. It will be an introduction to greenwood carving (recently felled hardwood), axe work and carving techniques, leading to making a spoon or spatula 'from log to table’.

All wood carving materials and equipment will be provided and the course is suitable for all abilities. The cost of £120 includes a wood carving knife to keep. Booking is essential via

