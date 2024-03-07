Let's create together at Eastbourne Studio Pottery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne Studio Pottery is welcoming over 60 local groups to take part in 35 free, artist-led workshops between November 2023 and May 2024. We are working with nineteen visiting artists to deliver the project. Each workshop focuses on a specific pottery technique to create a unique set of plates, with every single artist and maker represented in the final exhibition.

All the makers will be able to take their plate home or do a swap with another maker on the 7 July. A selection of plates will be for sale, raising funds for our community work.

The project is funded by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and the East Sussex Arts Partnership and is running as part of Eastbourne Alive the creative town-wide partnership project celebrating the Turner Prize 2023 at Towner Eastbourne.

Clare Somerville-Perkins brings letterpress to the pottery

In each workshop 12 participants, six from each of two different community, arts, health, or education-focused groups are working alongside each other as a catalyst for conversation & the cross-fertilization of ideas.

This project celebrates creativity, community and making connections and gives over 400 local people the opportunity to make with clay!