Lewes artists combine for new show
and live on Freeview channel 276
It features painters Michael Bell and Ken Hoggins who both live and work in Lewes.
Neeta Pedersen, who runs the gallery, said: “Both Michael and Ken have painted sporadically all their working lives. It was after perhaps one too many glasses of wine at The Swan Pub in Lewes that they both decided with some trepidation to put on a joint show of their work to the good people of Lewes. A date was set.
“One thing they share is a deep love of the landscape of East Sussex and of the South Downs. And it shows in their work.
“The exhibition consists of a mix of Michael’s large and evocative landscapes of Lewes and its surroundings and Ken's emotive portraits of local Lewesians and Still Lives. There is an undoubted sense of joie de vie that runs through all these works that will appeal to many. Both painters work predominantly in oils.
“A major point of difference in the exhibition is that all proceeds will go to Dementia UK so hopefully, as well as enjoying a wonderful exhibition of local works, you could also be supporting a truly-deserving charity.
“Ken and Michael have been involved in the visual arts for most of their working lives. Ken ran a successful London advertising agency, working with clients such as Audi, British Airways and Waitrose. Michael had a pre-eminent branding agency looking after clients such as Amex and L'Oreal. They both then returned to their original passion, painting, Michael even returning to college and gaining a BA in fine art, and Ken featuring in exhibitions such as The Discerning Eye at the Mall Galleries and the Wells Contemporary.”
The gallery is a visual arts exhibition space, first established as the Star Gallery in the late 1980s and later known as the Hop Gallery. It has a history of hosting exhibitions by local, regional, national and international artists and of showcasing both established artists and up-and-coming talented artists, photographers and makers.