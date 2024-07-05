Lewes artists combine for new show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shades of Grey is the next exhibition at The Star Brewery Gallery, Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes, BN7 1YJ running from July 13-27.

It features painters Michael Bell and Ken Hoggins who both live and work in Lewes.

Neeta Pedersen, who runs the gallery, said: “Both Michael and Ken have painted sporadically all their working lives. It was after perhaps one too many glasses of wine at The Swan Pub in Lewes that they both decided with some trepidation to put on a joint show of their work to the good people of Lewes. A date was set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One thing they share is a deep love of the landscape of East Sussex and of the South Downs. And it shows in their work.

Michael Bell and Ken Hoggins (contributed pic)

“The exhibition consists of a mix of Michael’s large and evocative landscapes of Lewes and its surroundings and Ken's emotive portraits of local Lewesians and Still Lives. There is an undoubted sense of joie de vie that runs through all these works that will appeal to many. Both painters work predominantly in oils.

“A major point of difference in the exhibition is that all proceeds will go to Dementia UK so hopefully, as well as enjoying a wonderful exhibition of local works, you could also be supporting a truly-deserving charity.

“Ken and Michael have been involved in the visual arts for most of their working lives. Ken ran a successful London advertising agency, working with clients such as Audi, British Airways and Waitrose. Michael had a pre-eminent branding agency looking after clients such as Amex and L'Oreal. They both then returned to their original passion, painting, Michael even returning to college and gaining a BA in fine art, and Ken featuring in exhibitions such as The Discerning Eye at the Mall Galleries and the Wells Contemporary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad