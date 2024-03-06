Lewes Climate Hub explores how to reduce waste by repairing and reusing items
From 11.30am to 12.30pm, Darren Evans of local enterprise Pair Ups will be demonstrating his innovative kit to repair trainers, helping sports shoes to last for hundreds' more miles.
Between noon and 2pm, Lewes Repair Cafe's 'sewists' will be hosting 'Darn it' - inviting visitors to bring their holey socks, jumpers and more to learn how to darn like an expert.
Throughout the day, another local enterprise, Superlooper, will be showcasing its baby clothes rental service, helping the millions of baby clothes items being stored across the UK to be reused and reloved.
Finally, at 1pm, Dougal Fleming of Clean Growth UK at the University of Brighton will host a talk on ‘redesigning rubbish’.
Rethink Rubbish, Sat 9 March, 11am to 3pm, Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street. Full details at: www.lewesclimatehub.org