Lewes Climate Hub to host talk on managing surface water flooding in Lewes
Surface water flooding, or flash flooding, occurs when there is too much rain for the drainage system handle, leading to streets filling with water, especially in low-lying areas. Currently 3.4 million properties in England are in areas at risk, according to government data.
Heavier rainfall resulting from climate change, development of rural land, poor drain maintenance, and gardens being paved over to provide more parking all increase the risk of surface water flooding.
One way to address the problem is to slow down the flow of water so that it can sink safely into the ground or drains. This talk, with support from Love Our Ouse and Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust, will look at practical steps that residents can take in their homes, gardens and streets to help mitigate surface water flooding, from rain garden planters to permeable paving.
The talk will also provide lots of time to ask your own questions about sustainable flood prevention.
'Protecting Lewes From Surface Water Flooding', 11am-12.30pm, Saturday 30 March, Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street, FREE. More info at: friends-of-lewes.org.uk
The Friends of Lewes is a registered charity with over 400 members. Their goal is to conserve and enhance the key aspects of the town: Its history, distinctive buildings and the natural environment.