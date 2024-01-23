Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Week 1, which focuses on well-being of body, looks at the power of social prescribing, holistic health and Ayurveda (the healing power of trees) and celebrating the start of spring with wand-making and an Imbolc Ceremony.

Week 2 explores well-being of mind, including caring for Alzheimers, the positive physical and mental benefits of a four-day working week, a yoga breathing workshop, and a singing bowls session to relax and rejuvenate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finally, week 3 looks at well-being of spirit, including a facilitated climate café to explore thoughts and feelings about climate change; workshops on relaxation and stress-busting techniques for both adults and children; gratitude stone-painting for all ages; and an exploration of Buddhism’s connection to well-being.

Most Popular

Lewes Climate Hub to host three week season of wellbeing events and workshops

Through the season, Thursday ‘Soup & Cine’ afternoons at the Hub feature free screenings of three inspiring films: ‘The Seeds of Vandana Shiva’, ‘My Octopus Teacher’ and ‘I am Greta’, with discussion and homemade soup.

Lewes Climate Hub director Dinah Morgan said: “Our physical, mental and spiritual well-being are all deeply interlinked. In this season, we hope to make people feel more balanced, energised and inspired for the year ahead – by investing in their own well-being and that of the natural world.”