Lewes Climate Hub to host three week season of wellbeing events and workshops

Lewes Climate Hub is hosting a three-week season of talks, workshops, films and family activities exploring well-being of body, mind and spirit, and teaming up with a range of experts and practitioners from January 31.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 13:31 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 13:43 GMT
Week 1, which focuses on well-being of body, looks at the power of social prescribing, holistic health and Ayurveda (the healing power of trees) and celebrating the start of spring with wand-making and an Imbolc Ceremony.

Week 2 explores well-being of mind, including caring for Alzheimers, the positive physical and mental benefits of a four-day working week, a yoga breathing workshop, and a singing bowls session to relax and rejuvenate.

Finally, week 3 looks at well-being of spirit, including a facilitated climate café to explore thoughts and feelings about climate change; workshops on relaxation and stress-busting techniques for both adults and children; gratitude stone-painting for all ages; and an exploration of Buddhism’s connection to well-being.

    Through the season, Thursday ‘Soup & Cine’ afternoons at the Hub feature free screenings of three inspiring films: ‘The Seeds of Vandana Shiva’, ‘My Octopus Teacher’ and ‘I am Greta’, with discussion and homemade soup.

    Lewes Climate Hub director Dinah Morgan said: “Our physical, mental and spiritual well-being are all deeply interlinked. In this season, we hope to make people feel more balanced, energised and inspired for the year ahead – by investing in their own well-being and that of the natural world.”

    How to be a Well-Being, 31 January to 17 February, Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street. Infomation and booking at www.lewesclimatehub.org.

