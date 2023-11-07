Lewes History Group Talk | Sue Berry: The Development of Lewes 1840-1914
The Lewes History Group December talk will begin with asking why the arrival of the railway failed to give Lewes the reboot in the 1840s, which greatly benefited Brighton and other resorts.
Was the lack of growth typical of market towns? We will then explore how the town found its feet by developing stronger links with the surrounding rural area.
From the 1860s, some ambitious new suburbs were developed, attracting investors from Brighton - but what type of housing worked best, and why? In spite of a slow start, Lewes had changed a lot by 1914, and the Georgian area became ringed by nineteenth century development...
Monday 11th December 2023, 7:30pm on Zoom via ticketsource.co.uk/lhg
Members free | Non-members £4
