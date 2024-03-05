Lewes Seniors Tea is back on March 20

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The always-popular event takes the form of an afternoon of tea, refreshments and piano entertainment. It offers a chance for seniors to relax and enjoy time to catch up with friends in a memorable setting.

Any senior citizens who are interested in joining should contact Julie Dean on [email protected] or 01273 471 469. The event is free to attend, but guests must register their attendance in advance. Transport from residences can be arranged via individual groups or organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, over 150 senior citizens joined the Mayor of Lewes for an afternoon of sandwiches, tea and cake at Lewes Town Hall to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Most Popular

Guests seated in the Assembly Rooms at Lewes Town Hall at the 2023 Seniors Spring Tea