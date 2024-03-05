Lewes Seniors Tea is back on March 20
The always-popular event takes the form of an afternoon of tea, refreshments and piano entertainment. It offers a chance for seniors to relax and enjoy time to catch up with friends in a memorable setting.
Any senior citizens who are interested in joining should contact Julie Dean on [email protected] or 01273 471 469. The event is free to attend, but guests must register their attendance in advance. Transport from residences can be arranged via individual groups or organisations.
Last year, over 150 senior citizens joined the Mayor of Lewes for an afternoon of sandwiches, tea and cake at Lewes Town Hall to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
The Mayor and guests were joined by the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Richard Bickersteth, whilst staff and councillors served tea, coffee and platters of fresh sandwiches, pastries and cakes. Amongst the guests were groups from a number of local care homes and support groups.