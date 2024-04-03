Lidl Mudder is back! Children's obstacle course in aid of the NSPCC returns for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families in the South East are invited to sign up for this year’s Lidl Mudder challenge, which takes place in Pippingford Park in Uckfield on April 6.

Lidl Mudder is a kids-only version of the famous Tough Mudder challenge which sees adults take on a series of mud-filled obstacles over a five or ten-mile course.

Lidl Mudder is a one-mile children’s obstacle course, suitable for children aged 5-12, which will get children moving, working as a team, and experiencing adventure in a safe and secure environment without the element of competition.

The obstacles are based on Tough Mudder course favourites and will challenge children to crawl through tight spaces, swing across monkey bars and climb over cargo nets, amongst many others, all while getting wet and muddy. At the end of the course, children will receive a Lidl Mudder headband.

Lidl Mudder is available at all Tough Mudder weekend venues, so the whole family can get involved and help raise money for the NSPCC’s Childline service.

Gemma Tupper, NSPCC Community Fundraiser for Sussex, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Lidl GB to bring families the Lidl Mudder challenge. By signing up for the Lidl Mudder, you’ll be fundraising for our vital Childline service and making sure every child has the chance to be heard.

“On average, a young person contacts Childline every 45 seconds and just £4 could pay for a Childline counsellor to be there, ready to listen when a child’s ready to talk about their worries and fears.”

To sign up for the Lidl Mudder challenge, visit the Lidl Mudder website at toughmudder.co.uk/mud-obstacle-runs-for-kids. Participants can book a place for just £20, then start fundraising by setting up a JustGiving page linked to the following account: www.justgiving.com/campaign/lidlgblidlmudder2024

Lidl Mudder tickets will not be available to purchase on the day. All tickets must be pre-booked.