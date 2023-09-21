BREAKING
Lidl Mudder is back! Sign up for the children’s muddy obstacle course in aid of NSPCC

Children’s charity the NSPCC is calling on families in Sussex to sign up to the Lidl Mudder Challenge on the Holmbush Estate in West Sussex on September 23 and 24.
By S.R. SmithContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:06 BST
Lidl Mudder is a kids-only version of Tough Mudder, the challenge which sees adults take on either the five or ten mile length, battling through a series of mud-filled obstacles and runs.

The one-mile kids’ course is packed full of obstacles to give children aged 5-12 the chance to work as a team, get a Lidl muddy and take on an adventure. The course features several obstacles including a mini Everest, mini Mud Mile and the Secret Agent Squeeze. At the end of the course, children will receive a Lidl Mudder headband.

Gemma Tupper, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Sussex, said: “It is wonderful to be collaborating with Lidl once again for this special annual fundraiser. The community involvement from Lidl GB continues to help young people with their mental health by raising vital funds for Childline. Lidl Mudder 2023 promises to be an entertaining and engaging event, and by signing up, you’ll be playing a significant role in helping us support young people’s mental health.”

    Children taking part in Lidl Mudder.

    On average, 2 children a minute contact Childline, and just £4 could pay for a Childline counsellor to be there, ready to listen when a child’s ready to talk about their mental health.

    To sign up for the Lidl Mudder challenge, visit the Lidl Mudder website at toughmudder.co.uk/mud-obstacle-runs-for-kids/. Participants can book a place for just £10, then start fundraising by setting up a JustGiving page linked to the following account: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/NSPCCLIDLMUDDER23

    Lidl Mudder tickets will not be available to purchase on the day. All tickets must be pre-booked.

    Lidl Mudder is for children aged 5 -12, however, any child taking part must also be taller than 1.1m (3.5 foot). Parents and carers don’t need to run the course but a parent or guardian must be present at Lidl Mudder for the duration of their child’s run.

