Life of local pioneering journalist revealed at Horsham talk
The fascinating life of local radical journalist Robert Blatchford will be the first talk of the year for the Friends of Horsham Museum & Art Gallery, on Wednesday March 6 (2pm), in the Wesley Hall, London Road Methodist Church.
Cultural historian Dr Simon Machin will discuss the, locally, little-known life and times of socialist campaigner Blatchford (who died in Horsham in the early 1940s and has a road named after him in the town). Admission is £5 for members and guests (cash only).