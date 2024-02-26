Lions Maintain FUN-draising Traditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first Car Boot Sale will be on Easter Monday – April 1, in the Six Bells Car Park(off the Library Car Park) from 9am until 12 noon.

Costs are - £10.00 for a car and £15.00 for a van; BUT NO TRADERS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To Book a Space - E-mail Sandy Duck <[email protected]> or Tel 07717 822804. Come and join in the FUN rummaging for those bargains that might make you a fortune!

Most Popular

Having a rummage at a recent Billingshurst Lions Car Boot Sale.

Easter egg prize draw.

With Easter just around the corner, for £1 a square you have the chance of winning a giant Easter Egg to share with your family and friends.

Have fun hunting for them at various locations, including, Barns Green Village Store; Weston Farm Shop at Itchingfield; the Boars Head Pub and Orchard Surgery; whilst in Billingshurst, at the Community Centre on Roman Way, the Kings Head Pub, and at Leonardos Barbershop and the Lions Bookshop in Jengers Mead.

Happy hunting and Good Luck to the winners, who will be announced on Facebook!

Lions Charity Golf Day for Little LifeSavers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrangements are now in hand for the ever popular Billingshurst Lions Charity Golf Day at Slinfold Golf and Country Club, on Friday, May 24.

The chosen charity this year is Little LifeSavers, a wonderful charity formed to provide free scripted bystander-CPR skills to school children and pass on the skills to create a “nation of lifesavers”.

Billingshurst Lions Golf Events provide an enjoyable fun day out for golfers, knowing that they are supporting a deserving charity.

Entry fees include refreshments on arrival and a meal after the golf, followed by the usual range of excellent prizes.

For full information and how to enter, please contact Roger Skillin, 01403 700221.