Littlehampton and District Camera Club set to launch 2023/4 season
The 2023/4 season will begin on Wednesday, September 13, at 7.30pm. The club meets weekly at Rustington Methodist Church hall, in Claigmar Road, Rustington.
Rob Kuhner, publicity officer, said: “New members are most welcome and are invited to bring their cameras along, too. The first meeting we have a great mixture of workshops and images to view. Free refreshments for all!"
There will be a slide show of the best club images from last season and a display of prints from members.
Workshops include a practical session on mount cutting and mounting prints, help with preparing images and uploading them for PDI competitions, a session showing how every image can be improved with editing and a help desk on camera use.
Rob added: "See examples of online print quality and samples of different papers available to look at with our expert printer. Visit the Macro station and see a Macro set-up, bellows, Macro lens, focusing rail and focus stacking software."