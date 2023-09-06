​Photographers are at the ready for the launch of the new season at Littlehampton and District Camera Club.

Littlehampton and District Camera Club's 2022/3 season competition winners with their trophies. Picture: David Leighton / Submitted

The 2023/4 season will begin on Wednesday, September 13, at 7.30pm. The club meets weekly at Rustington Methodist Church hall, in Claigmar Road, Rustington.

Rob Kuhner, publicity officer, said: “New members are most welcome and are invited to bring their cameras along, too. The first meeting we have a great mixture of workshops and images to view. Free refreshments for all!"

There will be a slide show of the best club images from last season and a display of prints from members.

Workshops include a practical session on mount cutting and mounting prints, help with preparing images and uploading them for PDI competitions, a session showing how every image can be improved with editing and a help desk on camera use.