Littlehampton bonfire - a brief history and update for 2024

The tradition of bonfire is linked to our farming and pagan heritage - after harvest each year the spoils would be cleared and bonfires lit - the festival of Samhain coincides with this.

In 1605 when Guy Fawkes and the catholic conspirators plot to blow up the King & parliament was thwarted, an annual holiday was set in commemoration - thus began the tradition of bonfire night.

In Sussex groups of malcontents would use bonfire night to create a little anarchy. They maintained their anonymity by blacking their faces with soot and wearing “smugglers” striped jumpers - a cheap and very common form of dress for Sussex fisherfolk. Many bonfire societies still wear these “whites and stripes” today in homage.

Littlehampton first had a bonfire society from 1885. In 1905 during the last parade held by that Victorian society, members dressed as North American Indians quite possibly for the 1st time. After that it was not until 1952 that the present bonfire society was formed and its first celebration was held that year to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Bonfire Boys & Belles in "smugglers stripes".

The society was a huge success and members attended parades to mark the New Year celebrations in London, minibuses full of costumed members attended meetings of fellow bonfire societies throughout Sussex. And of course the event itself was a big hit with hundreds of active members, huge crowds in attendance and much money raised for good causes.

Thus for the past 73 years the Littlehampton Bonfire Society has put on a fabulous free event on the last Saturday of October - a costumed torch lit parade through the town featuring local groups with marching bands, dancing children, steam engines, illuminated floats and more.

The parade winds through the streets to the green where an enormous bonfire is lit and an awesome fireworks display lights up the sky. The event brings visitors to the town and local shops, hotels and restaurants benefit from the increased footfall. The event is much loved by local people and crowds are estimated to be in the region of 15,000 to 20,000 people.

In recent years the committee has had to cancel the event several times due to adverse weather and, of course, the pandemic.

We are well on course this year for a celebration on Saturday, October 26. There will be a few changes this year due to the seafront regeneration works.

The route will be changed and parking in the town will be reduced. We urge the public to anticipate this and plan accordingly.