Parade participants and marshal volunteers and collectors are needed ahead of this year’s Littlehampton Bonfire event.

The event committee has been working tirelessly to make sure the special night on Saturday October 28 is ‘bigger and better than recent years’.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society press officer Sue Baker said: “Planning is going very well, despite the loss recently of several large steam engines that can't afford the cost of coal to travel to the event.

"As we get ever closer to the event we are always open to new entries for the parade – traction engines large or small, walking groups, illuminated floats, etc.

"We really need more volunteers to marshal the event to ensure the safety of the participants and of the public and we need collectors please.

"The event costs £30,000 to put on and we are a small group of volunteers – this is a great opportunity for local businesses to give something back to their community. Help us and we can help you.”

With ‘such large crowds expected’ to attend the event, the organisers hope that if every single attendee donated £2 – the event ‘would be selfsustaining’.

Sue added: “So, if you can afford it please donate for those who are experiencing hard times and help the society to go forward. It really is an uphill struggle every year and although you hear it every year, it is true – without the support of the community we cannot go forward.

"Please donate to our JustGiving page and please bring cash on the night – make an effort to pop some into a collection bucket.

"We hope to have collectors along the route and at the bonfire site and the green as the fireworks go off.”

The parade route will be the same as 2022, which is different to previous years. The event programme contains details of the route.

Sue said: “Buying a programme supports the society in several ways – the money for the programme, yes, but also the money from the sponsors who advertise through the programme - so it really does mean a lot more to us than just the £1 purchase price.

"Programmes will go on sale in the next month in local shops - see www.littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk for details.

On Friday night (August 25), members and supporters of the Littlehampton Bonfire Society gathered at Littlehampton Town Council’s Southfield's Jubilee Centre for a fundraising quiz evening.

The event was planned by Billy Blanchard-Cooper, the town council’s representative on the Bonfire Committee and member of the society, with long-standing member and niece Mel Bastable organising the raffle.

The well-supported event raised £350 which will go towards the cost of staging the town’s annual bonfire night celebrations on Saturday, October 28, which will cost around £30,000.

1 . Littlehampton Bonfire Society The Littlehampton Bonfire Society has called for people to help make this year's even a huge success. Picture: Littlehampton Bonfire Society Photo: Littlehampton Bonfire Society

2 . Bonfire Barry.jpg Parade participants and marshal volunteers and collectors are needed ahead of this year’s Littlehampton Bonfire event. Photo: Littlehampton Bonfire Society