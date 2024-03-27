Littlehampton District Lions Club 54th Charter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members and partners from Bognor Regis, Lancing & Sompting and Worthing clubs along with Councillor Freddie Tandy, Mayor of Littlehampton enjoyed their evening dinners and lively conversations.

President Neil Helyer welcomed guests together with new and prospective Lions.

He gave a brief summary of events from last year, mentioning that over £1,400 was raised in March at Morrisons for the Marie Curie Charity when we dressed as daffodils.

Submitted article

The Lions club organises and attends several events through the year including; Easter egg tombola, Rustington Charity Street Fayre, catering at the Screen-on-the Green and Town Show as well as bookstalls though summer and of course Santa at Christmas.

We raise funds to support the local community and over the last 54 years have donated over £300,000.

If you are interested in joining this thriving club there will be an informal open evening at Dove Lodge on 10 April starting at 7:30 pm when you can come along and chat with members and partners to see what fun we have while helping the local community.