Littlehampton firefighters' annual charity car wash at Morrisons cancelled

The event had already been rearranged from May 20 and was scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from 10am to 2pm.
The annual event usually sees firefighters ready and waiting with buckets and sponges to clean up scores of mucky motors for a minimum donation of £5.
Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, announced this morning that the car wash has unfortunately been cancelled.
She said: “Fire brigade car wash has been cancelled as the service has a blanket ban on water usage other than operational incidents. Sorry.”