Littlehampton firefighters' annual charity car wash at Morrisons cancelled

Firefighters were due to return to Morrisons in Littlehampton this month for their annual charity car wash to raise money for both The Fire Fighters Charity and Alzheimer's Society.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST

The event had already been rearranged from May 20 and was scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from 10am to 2pm.

The annual event usually sees firefighters ready and waiting with buckets and sponges to clean up scores of mucky motors for a minimum donation of £5.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, announced this morning that the car wash has unfortunately been cancelled.

    Littlehampton firefighters at Morrisons in Littlehampton for a previous annual car wash. Picture: Derek Martin / Sussex World DM1951786aLittlehampton firefighters at Morrisons in Littlehampton for a previous annual car wash. Picture: Derek Martin / Sussex World DM1951786a
    She said: “Fire brigade car wash has been cancelled as the service has a blanket ban on water usage other than operational incidents. Sorry.”

