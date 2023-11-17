Children were invited to listen to real-life, and fictional stories, from RNLI volunteers at Littlehampton’s library.

Weekly Saturday Storytimes was launched at Littlehampton Library by special guests from the RNLI last weekend.

Lots of excited children, with their grown-ups, heard the RNLI crew read stories but they were also told of real-life rescues.

Library manager Sarah Brand, of West Sussex County Council’s library service, said: “We were delighted to welcome our local RNLI crew to Littlehampton Library to help make the launch of Saturday Storytimes really special. They were a huge hit with the children.

"Not only did they love listening to the crew read stories, but they also got to hear more about real-life rescues and explore some of the kit and equipment they use.

“It’s fantastic to be able to offer families another weekly activity in their local library. Bringing your children to the library to listen to stories isn’t just about promoting literacy and language: it can help develop social skills, communication, as well as encouraging their empathy, imagination and creativity.”

The sessions, for children, their parents and carers, are ideally suited for children from three to six years old and will be held every Saturday at Littlehampton Library from 11am to noon. The format is themed stories, followed by colouring or simple craft. It’s a drop-in session that’s free of charge, so no need for pre-booking.

This Saturday’s session (November 18) Littlehampton library is encouraging children to bring along their teddies for a bear-themed storytime.

This is a new addition to the activities that are already run weekly at Littlehampton Library, which are Baby Rhyme Time and Toddler Time for children, plus Knit and Natter and French conversation for adults.

For full details of all West Sussex Library activities visit http://arean.westsussex.gov.uk/events.

1 . Littlehampton Library’s new storytime sessions Littlehampton Library’s new storytime session. The first session had some special guests from Littlehampton RNLI. Photo by Steve Robards / SR23111105 Photo: Steve Robards

