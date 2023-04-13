Littlehampton Lions and Rustington Parish Council join forces for Coronation quiz and supper

Organisers say there will be quiz prizes and raffle prizes, so no one should go home empty handed.
Patriotic attire will be encouraged and there will be a Last Night of The Proms sing-along, so dig out the flags for this enjoyable evening.
The Coronation Quiz and Supper will be held at The Woodland Centre, Rustington, on Friday, May 5, as a celebration ahead of King Charles’ coronation on May 6. All profits from the event will be donated to the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex to help replace the emergency backpacks.
There will be tables of six and tickets are £10 per person, available from Alan at the Lions Club on 01903 784017 or Harriet’s in Churchill Parade. If you cannot make up a table, you can still sign up and take up spaces with others. The ticket includes a fish and chip supper or vegetarian option but please take your own drinks and glasses.