Littlehampton Lions and Rustington Parish Council join forces for Coronation quiz and supper

Organisers say there will be quiz prizes and raffle prizes, so no one should go home empty handed.

Patriotic attire will be encouraged and there will be a Last Night of The Proms sing-along, so dig out the flags for this enjoyable evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coronation Quiz and Supper will be held at The Woodland Centre, Rustington, on Friday, May 5, as a celebration ahead of King Charles’ coronation on May 6. All profits from the event will be donated to the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex to help replace the emergency backpacks.

Most Popular

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6