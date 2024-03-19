​​Littlehampton Museum honours brave lifeboat volunteers with mini exhibition marking 200th anniversary of the RNLI

From 1884, when Littlehampton’s first lifeboat station opened, to today’s modern station built in 2003, this exhibit charts the town’s different station buildings and lifeboats.

Featuring a timeline, fun facts, photographs and an opportunity for younger visitors to try on a dummy life vest, Littlehampton Lifeboats is open in the Butterworth Gallery until May 10, with free entry

Sean Lee, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: "Being a seaside town, we rely on the RNLI and its brave volunteers to assist when people are in trouble and we wanted to show our sincere thanks by celebrating their 200th anniversary with this exhibition."

1 . RNLI 200 Littlehampton Littlehampton Museum has opened a new mini exhibition, exploring the history of lifeboats in the town to celebrate the 200-year birthday of the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Photo: Littlehampton Museum

2 . RNLI 200 Littlehampton Littlehampton Museum has opened a new mini exhibition, exploring the history of lifeboats in the town to celebrate the 200-year birthday of the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Photo: Littlehampton Museum

3 . RNLI 200 Littlehampton Littlehampton Museum has opened a new mini exhibition, exploring the history of lifeboats in the town to celebrate the 200-year birthday of the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Photo: Littlehampton Museum