Littlehampton Museum OPEN art exhibition showcases colourful creations on Plastic theme
The exhibition showcases the work of amateur and professional artists of all ages from Sussex.
All the creations were inspired by this year’s theme, resulting in beautiful, varied and interesting exhibits which everyone is invited to enjoy.
Sean Lee, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: “There is some brilliant artwork here, conveying the impact of Plastic in today’s environmentally conscious world.
"From colourful creatures and commemorative poppies made by local children to the impressive ‘Sparky’ the cormorant sculpture, there is something here for everyone.”
The exhibition runs until February 16, 2024, and is free to visit.