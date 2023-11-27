Littlehampton Museum OPEN art exhibition showcases colourful creations on Plastic theme

​Littlehampton Museum was thrilled to launch the hugely popular annual OPEN art exhibition for 2023 with its theme of Plastic.

The exhibition showcases the work of amateur and professional artists of all ages from Sussex.

All the creations were inspired by this year’s theme, resulting in beautiful, varied and interesting exhibits which everyone is invited to enjoy.

Sean Lee, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: “There is some brilliant artwork here, conveying the impact of Plastic in today’s environmentally conscious world.

"From colourful creatures and commemorative poppies made by local children to the impressive ‘Sparky’ the cormorant sculpture, there is something here for everyone.”

The exhibition runs until February 16, 2024, and is free to visit.

1 . OPEN art exhibition 2023 A glistening interpretation of the Littlehampton Museum OPEN art exhibition 2023 theme Plastic Photo: Littlehampton Museum

2 . OPEN art exhibition 2023 This hugely popular annual exhibition is now on display across both the Hearne and Butterworth galleries Photo: Littlehampton Museum

3 . OPEN art exhibition 2023 A Muton action figure has been incorporated into one of the displays Photo: Littlehampton Museum