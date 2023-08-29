​Littlehampton Town Show fundraising calendar photo competition winners announced

Congratulations go to Lee Holden, David Bourne, Elaine Maguire, Peter Marshall, Beth Brooks, Tony Belcher, Alison Wheeler, David Wilson, Steve Woof, and John Raymond, who all have a photograph featured in the calendar.

Christina Iden, Town Show committee member, said: "As in previous years, the standard of entries was very high. During the shortlisting phase, it was evident that the harbour and the river must be the most photographed locations in Littlehampton!

"Shortlisting was tricky but we have produced another high-quality product and are grateful to everyone who supported us by sending in their photos. We urge everyone to keep in mind our calendar competition throughout the year and always have their camera at hand to capture events during all seasons.”

Pictures for the Littlehampton Town Show fundraising calendar for 2024

The calendar costs £5 and will be on sale outside the Town Show marquee in Rosemead Park at the Family Fun Day on Saturday, September 9.

Pete Buckley, Town Show chairman, said: "We are really grateful to Littlehampton Town Council for the help we receive in hosting the Town Show marquee at the Family Fun Day, but we also need financial help to run the event. We are thankful to the local companies that provide sponsorship but in the last few years our calendar has helped to fill some of the shortfall we have experienced since Covid.

"We are delighted with how the calendars have come out again. We are fortunate to have the skills in our committee to be able to produce the calendar. Thank you to all those who entered and especially the winners whose contribution has made a great product.