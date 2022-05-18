Littleton Farm to light beacon for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Littleton Farm is set to light a beacon for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The beacon will be lit at Duncton Hill on Duncton Down and it will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK.

It is also the fourth time that they will have lit a Beacon for the Queen, doing so in 1977, for the Silver Jubilee, 2002 for the Golden Jubilee, 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee and now 2022 for the Platinum Jubilee.

The beacon is one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the Principal Beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening. This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“For the first time, town criers, pipers, buglets and choirs from the UK and the Commonwealth will come together to join in the celebrations in their own individual and special way.

"It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

Hilary Tupper said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with Beacons and music. We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”