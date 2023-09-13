Next month sees the return of the Eastbourne Beer Festival to the town’s Winter Garden with the live music line-up now revealed.

Featuring one of the biggest celebrations of real ale and live music on the south coast, the three-day festival returns for its 19th year from Thursday 5 to Saturday October 7.

The Grade II listed building in the heart of the Devonshire Quarter will host each session which features a huge selection of real ales, craft beers, ciders, perries, wines, gins, soft drinks and international bottled beers.

Beer drinkers can dance the night away on Friday and Saturday to a variety of different music from local bands and musicians, starting on the Friday night with Brotherhood, who will be performing on the Winter Garden stage.

Brotherhood are five local musicians from Eastbourne and with styles and songs ranging from funk and blues to rock and pop, this energetic band is one not to be missed. They will be followed by Hot Detroit, a Motown, Pop and Disco band from East Sussex.

During Saturday’s daytime session, it’s the turn of crowd-pleasers Stray Dogs followed by Eastbourne singing duo The Watson Brothers.

In the evening The Criminal Records, a five-piece covers band playing the best of Funk, 80s, 90s and Rock belters, will perform. EG Riley’s Funky Soul will then close the festival.

Thursday’s quiet session will feature mellow pre-recorded music only for those real ale fans looking to chat and sample the widest range of beers available at the opening of the festival.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety said, “Eastbourne Beer Festival is a wonderful event and a firm favourite for so many residents and visitors.

“I hope everyone has an enjoyable festival sampling some excellent tipples and enjoying fantastic music.”

Session times are 5.30pm-10pm on Thursday 5 October, 6pm-11pm on Friday 6 October with two sessions on Saturday 7 October from 11.30am-4.30pm and 6pm-11pm. Prices range from £6 – £14 per person (CAMRA members receive £1 discount) plus booking fee.