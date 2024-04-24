Long-established Sompting Old returns for first time in five years – and for one day only

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition of approximately 1,000 old photographs is organised by Lancing & Sompting Pastfinders to share photographs and information about the history of the villages, gathered over decades.

Eileen Colwell, secretary, said: "Sompting Old started in 1994 and ran every year until 2019 but hasn't been attempted since, after there was a hiatus for well-known reasons.

"The exhibition consists of named photographic images mounted on boards and it will be displayed in the Harriet Johnson Centre, Loose Lane, Sompting, which is the 1870 school building where Harriet Johnson taught.

"We welcome the donation of items relating to the history of Sompting or the loan of new items for scanning and return."

The free exhibition will be open on Sunday, May 5, from 10.30am to 4.30pm. There will be a new Lancing & Sompting Pastfinders local history display, photographs of school classes available for naming, a local history information table and photos and booklets on local subjects for sale.

The Friends of Sompting Church will be attending and Worthing Archaeological Society will be there with information on its local dig.

Lancing & Sompting Pastfinders was started in 1996 by Mike Prince, Robert Brown and author Philip Fry, who will have his books on sale at the exhibition.